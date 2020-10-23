US Presidential Debate: Trump Claims 'good Relations' With Kim On Biden's 'thugs' Remark

Democratic Challenger in the US Elections 2020, Joe Biden attacked incumbent Donald Trump for ‘legitimising’ North Korea by meeting with its Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un. Since Biden called the North Korean leaders “thugs”, Trump reiterated his “very good relationship” with Kim. US President called the North Korean Supreme Leader as a “different kind of guy” and assumed that Kim “probably” thinks the same about him.

Donald Trump claimed that it is “not a bad thing” to have relations with Kim Jong Un and mocked former US President Barack Obama saying that Kim "doesn’t like" him. He also said that the Democrats "let us a mess". Trump even noted that the US is "not at war" with North Korea.

The moderator mentioned how despite Trump promising that there has not been a war or a long-range missile test, however, recently North Korea rolled out its “biggest ever” intercontinental ballistic missile. Trump retaliated saying that even Obama viewed the Korean nation as a threat to start a nuclear war and since the US now holds a “good relationship”, there is no war.

Donald Trump said, “I have a very good relationship with him. Different kind of a guy, but he probably thinks the same thing about me. We have a different kind of a relationship. We have a very good relationship and there’s no war.”

“You know what? North Korea, we’re not in a war. We have a good relationship. People don’t understand. Having a good relationship with leaders of other countries is a good thing,” replied Trump when pressed by Joe Biden.

Trump attacks India on 'filthy' climate

US President made an uncalled attack at its ally, India and called it’s climate “filthy” during the final face-off with Joe Biden at Nashville on October 23. Few minutes before the 90-minute debate was expected to wrap up, moderator Kristen Welker talked about the environmental crisis especially when the US President has denied science, slammed teenage activist Greta Thunberg and even abandoned the Paris Climate Accord of 2015.

Opposing science, yet again, Trump talked about how the air and water are “clean” in the United States and mentioned that he “loves environment”. Even though experts across the globe have continuously warned about the degrading climate, Trump made an unverified claim saying that the US has the “best Carbon emission numbers that we’ve had in 35 years” and added that nation is “working very well”.

It was after this that the US President went on to compare the United States with other nations and called their climate “filthy” including India. Trump even justified pulling America out of the climate accord by saying that the country would have to spend “trillions of dollars” and the US was “treated unfairly”.

