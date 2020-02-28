After Bernie Sanders, US Prez Candidate Tom Steyer Now Says 'Modi Stoking Violence’

After Democratic presidential front-runner and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders slammed President Trump's remark on PM Modi's 'religious tolerance', another candidate Tom Steyer on Friday, has hit out at the Prime Minister. He promised that he will work international allies to pressure India to improve its treatment of Muslims, urging everyone must slam PM Modi for 'stoking violence against Muslims'. This comment comes amid the Delhi violence which has claimed 43 lives till date.

Steyer targets PM Modi on violence

Whether it is Donald Trump’s travel ban or Prime Minister Modi stoking violence against Muslims, we must stand against Islamophobia in all its forms. (1/2) — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) February 27, 2020

On Thursday, US Senator Bernie Sanders claimed that the violence in Delhi was solely directed towards a particular community. Slamming Trump for siding with Modi amid the Delhi violence, he claimed this was a failer of leadership on human rights. While the MEA dismissed these allegations as factually inaccurate and misleading, Trump who was on a 2-day visit to India had said that he had heard about violence but did not discuss it with Prime Minister Modi during their talks as it is "up to India" to deal with it. Trump also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to ensure religious freedom in the country.

Steyer & South Carolina primary

Steyer's comments ahead of the South Carolina Democratic primary voting on February 29, 2020. US pollsters state that in spite of Steyer polling at just 2 percent in national surveys, he is the third-most-popular candidate in Soth Caroline, resonating particularly with black voters. Steyer- who is a billionaire, has held 50 events in South Carolina since 2018 and has spent millions in ads, promising 'reparations', as per reports. South Carolina, which is the first state where the Democratic primary will be held among a considerable population of black population is also significant as it comes prior to Super Tuesday (March 3) when Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will all hold their presidential primaries.

