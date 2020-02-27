'Failure Of Leadership On Human Rights': Sanders On Trump's Response To Delhi Violence

Democratic presidential front-runner US Senator Bernie Sanders on Wednesday slammed President Donald Trump over his response to violence in northeastern parts of Delhi, which took place during the latter's India visit.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, Sanders termed it as a "failure of leadership on human rights". Donald Trump was on his maiden visit to India on February 24 and 25. At least 27 people were killed in the violence, which broke out over the newly amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Sanders hit out at Trump for his response

"Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights," tweeted Sanders.

Trump on Delhi violence

During a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, Donald Trump in response to a media query said that he had heard about violence but did not discuss it with Prime Minister Modi during their talks as it is "up to India" to deal with it. Trump also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to ensure religious freedom in the country.

"As far as an individual attack is concerned, I heard about it but I didn't discuss (with PM Modi). That's up to India. And I will say the Prime Minister was incredible on what he told me. He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly said that in India they have worked very hard to have great and open religious freedom," Trump said in the press conference.

Violence in the National Capital

Violence has broken out in several areas in north-east Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh area amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. Delhi Police has registered 18 FIRs and 106 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters. At least 27 persons, including a policeman, have lost their lives and over 190 people have been injured so far in violence that has been raging in northeastern parts of Delhi since February 23.

