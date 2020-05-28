Last Updated:

Trump Accuses Twitter Of Meddling With US Presidential Election 2020 Over Fact Check Row

Written By
Manjiri Chitre
Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 28 yet again slammed the micro-blogging site Twitter over flagging his tweets as 'misleading'. Taking to Twitter, Trump accused the platform of doing everything it can to censor the 2020 elections.

The US President stated that if social media platforms censor it, then people will no longer have their freedom and said that he will not let it happen. Further, according to Trump, Twitter had tried to censor the presidential election in 2016 elections as well but had failed.

Meanwhile, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has announced that Trump is soon going to sign an executive order regarding social media companies. This comes after Twitter on Tuesday labelled tweets from United States President Donald Trump as misleading and highlighted two of his tweets that falsely claimed mail-in ballots would lead to widespread voter fraud. 

"Get the facts about mail-in ballots," read a message under each tweet. Immediately after this move, Trump accused Twitter of meddling with the US Presidential elections and said that he will 'not allow' the 'stifling of free speech'.  

Trump's tweets

With less than six months left for the US Presidential elections, Trump took to Twitter to slam the idea of holding elections through “Mail-in Ballots”. Terming it to be 'Rigged election', he stated that the mailboxes will be robbed and ballots will be forged. 

Jack Dorsey hits back 

Responding to Trump's accusations about the social media site trying to censor the 2020 elections, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said that the social networking site would 'continue to point out incorrect information' about elections globally.

In a series of tweets, he justified that the microblogging site's move saying that Trump's tweets on mail-in-ballots could mislead people into thinking that they did not need to register for a ballot which could cause chaos, since only registered voters receive ballots. He also took full responsibility for the move. 

 

 

