US Prez Joe Biden Shares Video With Quad Leaders, Says 'We Know How To Get Things Done'

After concluding the Quad Summit, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday took to Twitter and shared a clip with the Quad leaders and said that the group is committed to their partnership, especially concerning the Indo-Pacific region. The 27-second-long video shows US President Joe Biden with prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan, Narendra Modi, Scott Morrison, and Yoshihide Suga respectively.

President Biden while speaking in the video said, "We are four major democracies with a long history of cooperation. We know how to get things done and we are up to the challenge. I am proud to say that we are making excellent progress."

It was an honor to host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit. We’re committed to our partnership and to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, and resilient. pic.twitter.com/W2HL58Jc0j — President Biden (@POTUS) September 28, 2021

The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of POTUS captioned with, "It was an honor to host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit. We're committed to our partnership and to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, and resilient. (sic)"

Quad Summit 2021

After a virtual summit earlier this year, the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit was held on September 24 in Washington after the United Nations General Assembly session. The heads of all four Quad countries (Indian, US, Australia, Japan) participated in the Summit which saw discussions on several world issues. The Summit was majorly focused on the diplomatic, economic, and human rights policies in Afghanistan followed by an extensive discussion on the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quad leaders further denounced the use of terrorist proxies and emphasised the importance of denying any logistical, financial, or military support to terrorist groups which would be used to launch or plan terror attacks, including cross-border attacks, reported ANI.

In their joint statement, Quad leaders called for an end to violence and the release of political detainees in Myanmar. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearisation of North Korea in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

(Image: AP/@PMO/Twitter)