George Floyd's Death: Protesters Start Fire Near White House, See Pictures

As tensions over the death of George Floyd worsened, protestors in the US set fires near the White House, international media reported.

Riya Baibhawi
As tensions over the death of George Floyd worsened, protestors in the US set fires near the White House, international media reported. Floyd, an African American citizen died after a police officer in Minnesota knelt over his neck, eventually suffocating him. His death has sparked protests, majorly non-violent, across the country with people demanding justice for the black man.

However, In the past week, violent demonstrations have sprung up from Boston to San Franciso and from Washington to Houston with people looting stores, setting a public property on fire. According to reports, a tanker truck driver drove into demonstrators in Minneapolis, however, no protestors were reportedly hit. Avoiding to the city police patrol team, the driver was apparently trying to provoke the protestors and has been detained.

Meanwhile, in St Paul, the state capital of Minnesota, thousands gathered peacefully in front of state Capitol chanting slogans such as "We're Minnesota nice, but we're not Minnesota dumb, and we're not done," Meanwhile, Minnesota governor has brought in National Guard Soldiers to quell the violence that has engulfed the state. 

Curfew imposed in major cities 

Tensions between protesters and authorities were heightened on May 31 after the second group of protesters were stopped by police to join others protesting in Lafayette Park near the White House. Police used pepper pods and flashbangs to try to disperse the crowd, however, the protesters held tight, international media reported. Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the violence, Trump led authorities have imposed curfew in major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle. In addition, about 5,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen were reportedly activated in 15 states as well as Washington, DC.

According to reports, the fury over the black man’s death has also spread to Europe. In the UK, thousands of people gathered in London’ss Trafalgar square clapping and waving placards despite authorizes baning mass gathering to avoid the second wave of COVID-19.

