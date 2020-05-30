'Teen Mom' Cheyenne Floyd Calls Out Co-stars For Their 'silence' Over George Floyd Death

Just days ago, the news of George Floyd's death shocked everyone around the globe. Many celebrities spoke out in support and condemned the police department for their alleged violent actions against the victim. Amid all this, Teen Mom actor Cheyenne Floyd seemingly called out her co-stars for being silent over the incident. Read on to know more details:

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd condemns her all-white co-stars for silence over George Floyd

As the only black mother on a all white show, your silence has said enough for me. A black man was murdered in front of the world, stop posting click bates & post to make a change. #TEENMOMOG — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) May 29, 2020

George Floyd's death has caused global outrage and Cheyenne Floyd has been vocal about their opinions on the incident. A few people seemingly asked her to be more considerate when tweeting because of her ex-Cory Wharton's white side. Taking her stand for that as well, she took to her social media to tweet about it.

lastly, stop telling me Corys mom is white and I should be more sensitive about what I post because of his white side. I KNOW she’s white but if Cory was pulled over or targeted by the police all they will see is a BLACK MAN. You think they are gonna stop to ask if he’s mixed? NO — cheyennefloyd (@itskcheyenne) May 28, 2020

Cheyenne Floyd actively continues to tweet about the incident and her recent tweet says that being black cannot mean a death sentence. She also spoke about how it makes her emotional thinking about her nephew and the kind of conversations she would have to have with him to teach him how to navigate through the world as a man of colour. Many celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and more took to their social media to take a stand on this.

Sharing a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr on her social media, Kylie Jenner wrote that speaking out about such incidents has been long overdue and talked about how she worries about her daughter's future and wants her to have a safe life. Viola Davis spoke out about how people of colour are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted their existence. Chance the Rapper also wrote that those involved should be charged and convicted for the murder of George Floyd.

About the incident

A 46-year-old African American man named George Floyd passed away on Monday, on May 25, 2020, after being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a police officer’s knee. The incident was recorded by a bystander and went viral on social media inciting rage from people all over the globe. The explosive footage led to an FBI civil rights investigation and the firing of the officer and three colleagues who were also at the scene.

The victims said in a media interaction that they treated George horribly and they should be charged with murder. The case is still in progress and the four officers related to the case have been fired. The latest news that has come in is that officer Derek Chauvin, the man who was caught kneeling on the victim's neck in the video, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

