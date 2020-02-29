US Ready To Sign Peace Agreement With Taliban, Says Donald Trump

After a week-long reduction in violence across war-torn Afghanistan, US President Donald Trump on February 28 reportedly said, the United States will soon sign an agreement with the Taliban as part of its efforts to bring lasting peace. Trump also mentioned that the US has made great progress in Afghanistan and further thanked the hundreds of thousands of American warriors who had proudly served in Afghanistan.

The much-awaited peace deal will mark a historic step in more than 19 years of conflict in Afghanistan and it would also pave the way for a deal that could see the end of the war.

Trump in a statement said, “Soon, at my direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will witness the signing of an agreement with representatives of the Taliban, while Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will issue a joint declaration with the government of Afghanistan".

“If the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan live up to these commitments, we will have a powerful path forward to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home," Trump added.

According to Trump, the new peace-deal represents an important step to peace in a new Afghanistan which is free from al-Qaeda, ISIS and any other terror group that would seek to bring harm. He further urged the Afghan people to 'seize the opportunity' for peace and a new future for their country.

He said, “We have killed or captured many ISIS and al-Qaeda terrorists. We honour your service and the sacrifices you and your families have made for the American people. These agreements are a result of the strenuous efforts of those who fought so hard in Afghanistan for the United States of America”.

US-Taliban deal to be signed on Feb 29

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the US-Taliban deal will be signed on February 29. According to Pompeo, the peace deal is built on the fundamental step to deliver a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire and the future political roadmap for Afghanistan. Furthermore, he said that the progress made so far had provided hope and also represented a real opportunity. As reports suggest, after the deal signing, the US troops are further expected to pull out of the South East Asian country within 18 months, that is till August 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

