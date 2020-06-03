US Records 20,461 Fresh Coronavirus Cases And 1,015 New Deaths

US has recorded more than 20000 new coronavirus cases and has reported 1015 fatalities on June 3, according to the John Hopkins coronavirus tally. According to the tally, the total number of coronavirus cases in US stands at 1831821 and its death toll climbed to 106181. According to the reports, New York state is the worst hit which has more than 373,000 cases and 30,000 deaths and is considered to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the US.

CDC has warned people to cover their mouths while coughing as COVID-19 spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. It added that the disease can also be spread when someone is not showing symptoms. CDC has been repeatedly warning people to maintain social distancing measures and avoid crowds.

As schools, businesses and community organizations begin to resume operations during #COVID19, protect yourself and others when using public transportation. Keep 6 feet between yourself & others when possible and wear a cloth face covering. Find more tips: https://t.co/0vhHD4uFv9 pic.twitter.com/ULXQBygt4j — CDC (@CDCgov) June 2, 2020

US being the hardest-hit nations

According to the reports, the US is one of the hardest-hit nations with US President Donald Trump being heavily criticized for his handling of the crisis. He was also criticized for not wearing a mask in public despite his administration's recommendations. The coronavirus pandemic has shattered the US economy and has pressured the local and state leaders to ease the lockdown restrictions.

Trump administration slammed

Trump administration was reportedly slammed by the opposition for still not having a serious plan for increasing the country's testing capacity in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. Taking to Twitter, Pelosi, along with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Congressman Frank Pallone, and Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Senator Patty Murray issued a joint statement on the Trump administration. According to the statement, Donald Trump's national testing strategy is to "deny the truth" that there are not enough tests and supplies, to reject responsibilities, and to dump the burden on other states.

On the other hand, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus has crossed the 375,000 mark all over the world while the total number of infections soared to 63,85,902, according to the John Hopkins tally. The US and European countries are the worst-hit since the virus first emerged in the port city of Wuhan.

