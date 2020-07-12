US Records 66,528 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Single-day Spike

The United States on July 11 reported nearly 66,528 new coronavirus cases, marking the highest single-day record since the pandemic began. With over 3,242,000 confirmed infections in the country, the US is the hardest-hit region across the globe. In the past five days, the country has also been recording over 60,000 new cases daily and with nearly 760 additional death counted on Saturday, the number of deaths stands at 134,729.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, US President Donald Trump also was seen wearing a face-covering in public for first time on July 11. Trump, during his latest visit to see wounded soldiers at Walter Reed Army hospital, was spotted wearing a dark-coloured mask.

Later, speaking at a press briefing, he said, “I think when you are in the hospital, especially in a particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it is a great thing to wear a mask." Doubling down on his decision, he said that had never been against masks but there is always a “time and a place”.

While Trump was spotted with a mask for the first time, as per an American media outlet, his decision was a result of lobbying by aides and political advisors. It is also believed that Trump’s decision to wear a mask in public was because another mas opposer and president- Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro- tested positive last week.

Trump’s ‘change of tone’

While earlier Trump had been facing backlash for opposing to wear face-covering in public, in recent weeks, he had repeatedly said that he has no problem with a mask. Even with coronavirus spreading across the country, Trump, however, had said that face masks did not need to become mandatory to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Trump believes that there are many places in the country where people stay very long distances and only if they feel good about it they should wear it. Trump’s 'change of tone' also comes after several Republican leaders joined Democrats in urging all Americans to wear masks whenever possible to stop the spread of coronavirus.

(Image: AP)

