US Records 18,873 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 1,527,935

According to a tally by Coronavirus Worldometer Sections, at least 18,873 new coronavirus cases were recorded in US taking the total cases to 1,527,664. The nationwide death toll stands at 90,978 whereas the total number of recovered patients stands at 346,389. It includes cases from all the fifty states in the US which involves District of Columbia and other US territories.

Guidelines to reopen the country

While unveiling the guidelines for reopening the country amid coronavirus outbreak, US President Donald Trump has said that “vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back”. Owing to the unprecedented global health crisis, the businesses across the world have been shut down and the monetary impacts of the outbreak are also worrying the leaders. During such times, while the US has recorded most deaths in the world, Trump said “it’s very important” to start the process of ‘Opening Up America Again’. Further showing optimism about restarting the country, the US President that “in many cases” the vaccine is not available so “you fight through it”. He also admitted that the world has not witnessed anything similar to the COVID-19 pandemic in “100 years”.

Further elaborating on the “fight” against the coronavirus outbreak, Trump also talked about the previously touted method to combat the crisis, which was “herd immunity”. The US President admitted that officials still “don’t know exactly”, but said that it seems people become immune to the fatal disease. Sometimes for a short while or for the rest of their life. However, Trump still said that he expects the vaccine to be developed by the end of 2020. US President Donald Trump on May 6 said that the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the United States harder than the 9/11 attack or the Pearl Harbor attack that took during World War II. Trump, while speaking to reporters at the White House, said that the current pandemic is worse than anything the US has seen so far, adding that it should have never happened in the first place.

