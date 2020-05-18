Trump And Son Eric Claim 'exposing' Reporter For Removing Face-mask; She Shames Them Back

A White House Correspondent on Monday lashed out at US President Donald Trump for sharing a video of her pulling her mask down after a press conference on Friday. Taking to Twitter, she stated that over 90,000 people in America have been killed due to the Coronavirus, but the President is talking about her pulling the mask down for six seconds.

Earlier on Sunday, Vice President of the United States and son of Donald Trump -- Eric Trump shared the video of the correspondent removing her mask after the presser. Taking to Twitter, he said that the "mask police" has caught the reporter removing the mask. He further mentioned that she removed it "as soon as she thought that the camera was off." The President retweeted the video and called her "Faker".

The previous week Trump had visited a medical supply distributor in Pennsylvania, where he, including a couple of other people, once again didn't wear face masks - something he has steadfastly refused to do - attracting renewed criticism for ignoring CDC guidelines about wearing masks in public to avoid coronavirus contraction.

Nearly 90,000 Americans have been killed by coronavirus, and the president is tweeting about me pulling my mask down for six seconds on Friday. https://t.co/UYib8tS7pO — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2020

Just a reminder that @CNN is a total joke:



“Mask-police CNN reporter @kaitlancollins caught removing hers at presser, as soon as she thought cameras were off”



Cc: @brianstelter pic.twitter.com/dTv7d983wQ — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 17, 2020

Trump walks out of press conference

Trump has made his battles with journalists a day-to-day affair. On May 12 he had walked out of a press conference after he engaged in a verbal spat with one of the reporters at the event. Soaring tensions between Washington and Beijing are not new, and while answering a question by a reporter, Trump hit out at China once again. However, the reporter who posed the question and identifies herself as 'a Chinese-born West Virginian' seemed to take personal offense to his answer hinting that he was trying to be racist towards her.

Coronavirus crisis in the US

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States is by far the country with the highest COVID numbers, surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. Currently, there are a total of 1,527,664 cases of Coronavirus with around 90,978 deaths. Meanwhile, New York -- one of the worst-hit spots in the US, has seen a total of 28,325 deaths and over 359,847 COVID-19 positive cases.

