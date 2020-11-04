Last Updated:

US Election 2020: Americans Vote In Record Numbers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic; See Pics

Polls have begun to close for US Election 2020 as Americans get ready for next president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on Tuesday, November 3 (local time).

Written By Bhavya Sukheja
US Election 2020
1/10
AP

The polling in the United States is underway amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the country appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, as per US media.

US Election 2020
2/10
AP

The turnout rate is said to be about 67 % which is higher than the country has witnessed in over a century as Trump and Biden campaigned through the final day to get more voters to the polling booths.

US Election 2020
3/10
AP

The pandemic, as well as a strong drive among Americans to have their voices, heard on the ballot box resulted in a record 101 million early votes cast in person and by mail. 

US Election 2020
4/10
AP

The report quoted University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who compiles data from across the nation, as saying that America appeared to be on track to see roughly 160 million

US Election 2020
5/10
AP

"The huge turnout appeared to be spurred by the momentous issues that have upended the lives of nearly every American, including Coronavirus outbreak and the struggling economy," the report said. 

US Election 2020
6/10
AP

The NYT reported that at least six states -- Texas, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and Montana -- recorded more votes in early voting than they did during the whole 2016 election. 

US Election 2020
7/10
AP

The US Election 2020 witnessed the most dedicated and unique voters lining up. Eboni Prince reached the polling place on horseback for casting vote at a community centre in the area of Acres Homes. 

US Election 2020
8/10
@DanielGullotta/Twitter

While sharing the image on Twitter, a voter wrote, "Just voted in my first US election! Took me 51 mins in rural Kansas". 

US Election 2020
9/10
AP

Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he would declare victory in the presidential elections "only when there is a victory". 

US Election 2020
10/10
@Danjon73/Twitter

"There's no reason to play games. I look at it as being a very, very solid chance of winning here. I don't know how they rate the chances," Trump said

