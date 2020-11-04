US Election 2020: Americans Vote In Record Numbers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic; See Pics

Quick links:
The polling in the United States is underway amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the country appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, as per US media.
The turnout rate is said to be about 67 % which is higher than the country has witnessed in over a century as Trump and Biden campaigned through the final day to get more voters to the polling booths.
The pandemic, as well as a strong drive among Americans to have their voices, heard on the ballot box resulted in a record 101 million early votes cast in person and by mail.
The report quoted University of Florida professor Michael McDonald, who compiles data from across the nation, as saying that America appeared to be on track to see roughly 160 million
"The huge turnout appeared to be spurred by the momentous issues that have upended the lives of nearly every American, including Coronavirus outbreak and the struggling economy," the report said.
The NYT reported that at least six states -- Texas, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Hawaii and Montana -- recorded more votes in early voting than they did during the whole 2016 election.
The US Election 2020 witnessed the most dedicated and unique voters lining up. Eboni Prince reached the polling place on horseback for casting vote at a community centre in the area of Acres Homes.
While sharing the image on Twitter, a voter wrote, "Just voted in my first US election! Took me 51 mins in rural Kansas".
Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he would declare victory in the presidential elections "only when there is a victory".