US Retaliates With Airstrike After Taliban Kills 20 Soldiers

US News

In a retaliatory attack to the Taliban’s breach of the Afghan Peace deal, the US on March 4 launched an airstrike on the Taliban's fighters in Helmand.

US retaliates with airstrike after Taliban kills 20 soldiers

In a retaliatory attack to the Taliban, the US on March 4 launched an airstrike on the Taliban's fighters in Helmand, international media reported citing US officials. Taliban on March 3 launched an offensive killing 20 Afghan army and police officials in a string of overnight attacks. 

First strike in 11 days

A spokesperson for the US forces said, “The US conducted an airstrike on March 4 against Taliban fighters in Nahr-e Saraj, Helmand, who were actively attacking an ANDSF checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack. This was our 1st strike against the Taliban in 11 days." “Taliban leadership promised the international community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks. We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required," they added.

Read: Taliban Attacks Kill 20 Afghan Soldiers Hours After Trump Call: Report

Read: Trump Holds Phone Call With Taliban Leader Baradar: Insurgents

Calling it a defensive attack, the spokesperson said, "To be clear- we are committed to peace, however, we have the responsibility to defend our ANDSF partners. Afghans & US have complied with our agreements, however, Talibs appear intent on squandering this opp. and ignoring the will of the people for peace."

Read: Days After The Peace Deal, US President Donald Trump Had 'good Talk' With Taliban Leader

Read: Peace Deal With Taliban Is Conditions-based Agreement: US Defence Secretary

