US Says Bilateral Relations With Sudan Contingent On Commitment To Civilian-led Transition

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the US support for Sudan, including political, economic and military assistance, depends on the country's commitment to a civilian-led transition. From September 28 to October 1, US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman visited Sudan to reaffirm American support for the country's civilian-led transition, Russian news agency Sputnik reported.

Talking about Feltman’s visit, Price said that the US Envoy emphasised that such support is contingent on Sudan's compliance with the agreed transitional order outlined in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. Deviation from this route, according to a State Department official, would jeopardise Sudan's bilateral relationship with the United States, hampering major US support.

Sudan's transition process

Price said that US debt relief for Sudan, as well as plans to help modernise the Sudanese military, are contingent on the civilian-led transition being followed. According to the US State Department, major milestones in Sudan's transition process include achieving an agreement on the date for the handover of the Sovereign Council chair to a civilian, forming the Transitional Legislative Council, and establishing procedures for transitional justice.

Price further said that in collaboration with partners in Europe, the United Nations and the African Union, the United States will continue to closely monitor events. The Sudanese administration stated at the end of last month that it had foiled a military coup attempt allegedly orchestrated by followers of former President Omar Bashir. Following significant protests about the country's poor economic position and diminishing living standards, the former president was deposed in a military coup in April 2019.

US-Sudan bilateral relations

After gaining independence from joint Egypt and the United Kingdom in 1956, Sudan saw the establishment of diplomatic ties with the United States. When the Six-Day War broke out in June 1967, Sudan declared war on Israel and cut diplomatic ties with the United States.

After the Sudanese Communist Party attempted to topple President Nimeiry in July 1971, and Nimeiry suspected Soviet participation, relations improved. The United States helped with refugee resettlement after the 1972 peace agreement that concluded the First Sudanese Civil War with the south. In 1972, Sudan and the US resumed diplomatic ties.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)