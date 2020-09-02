US Says Standing Up To China Only Way To Stop Provocation And Bullying

Amid ongoing India-China border standoff, US State Department said that the only way to stop Chinese provocations is by standing up to them. A State Department spokesperson said that the world is dealing with a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that seeks to repress its own people and bully its neighbours.

"As Secretary Pompeo has said on several occasions, what is so disturbing is the emergence of a clear pattern of Beijing acting increasingly aggressively, both domestically and abroad," the spokesperson told ANI.

Ministry of External Affairs had revealed that the People’s Liberation Army once again engaged in provocative action on August 31 even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation. After the revelation, the US State Department said that it is closely monitoring the India-China border standoff and hopes for a peaceful resolution.

India-China border standoff

MEA said that that the Indian Army foiled China’s attempt to unilaterally change the status quo after it engaged in provocative action on August 31. MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Indian Army had taken appropriate defensive measures along the Line of Actual Control to safeguard national interests.

Srivastava stressed that the actions of the Chinese Army were a clear violation of the bilateral agreements between the two countries to ensure peace on the border. He reiterated India’s commitment to resolving all outstanding issues through peaceful dialogue and said that India had asked China to discipline its frontline troops from undertaking such provocative actions.

Separately, Pompeo told Fox News that the entire world is now united against China’s belligerence and its unfair practices. He said nations like India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea are pushing back against China’s expansionist policies and aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region. All the nations that China encompasses as political and military targets with its expansionist policies and border skirmishes, as in the case of India, have united with the US, Pompeo asserted.

