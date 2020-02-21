US Students Stage Mass Walkout After 2 Teachers Were Allegedly Fired For Being Gay

Students of a high school in the United States staged a mass walkout after two of their beloved teachers were allegedly fired for being gay. According to reports, students from Seattle's Kennedy Catholic High School staged a series of protests against the administration after it announced that English teacher Paul Danforth and sports coach Michelle Beattie had both vacated their posts. Students allege that the two teachers were forced to vacate their positions after both of them got engaged to their partners recently. The Kennedy School had released a statement on February 14 where it stated that the two teachers voluntarily resigned.

Students stage mass walkout

Paul Danforth's partner Sean Nyberg took to his Instagram handle where he disputed the school's version of events and accused the administration of forcing his fiance to resign. Sean wrote that the incident is personally painful to him as well as to the students who looked up to the sacked teachers. Paul further added that the incident will affect the young LGBT students who will feel even more shame and guilt. Sean also praised the students for the bravery they have demonstrated in the past few days.

According to reports, the archdiocese which is responsible for the school's functioning requires employees to live a lifestyle compatible with Catholic teachings. Catholic teachings don't recognise homosexual marriage. The students of the school have reportedly taken the matter into their own hands and are demanding to restore their teachers' jobs. As per reports, parents are also supporting their children in the fight against discrimination. The incident has attracted the attention of many national and international media, however, the school management is still to decide on the matter as it has been a week since the teachers were allegedly fired from their jobs.

