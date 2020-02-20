Ayushmann Khurrana Meets LGBTQI Fans Before 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's' Release

Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to star in his latest film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film will release across India tomorrow, on February 21, 2020. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a comedy-drama that will feature Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of a gay man. He is paired opposite actor Jitendra Kumar, who will essay the role of his boyfriend in the same-sex love story.

With the movie's release right around the corner, Ayushmann Khurrana recently visited the National Capital, Delhi, where he had a Meet and Greet with his LGBTQI fans.

Ayushmann meets LGBTQI fans in Delhi to promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

According to reports, LGBTQI fans who wanted to meet Ayushmann Khurrana had to complete the catchphrase, "I want to meet Ayushmann because-", after which they could enter the Meet and Greet session and talk with the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan star.

The session was organised by the gay social app, Blued. The marketing director for Blued India, Sanyam Sharma, also had an interview with the international news agency.

In his interview, Sanyam Sharma said that Blued was the largest gay social app in India. He added that they had done out of the box campaigns in India before, which focused on strengthening the LGBTQI community. With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan being associated as an exclusive dating partner, Blued aimed at registering their presence as a brand that would always stand for the LGBTQI community rights. He also stated that they wanted to position their brand strongly to help the LGBTQI community of India.

While Ayushmann Khurrana is a well-known actor in Bollywood, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's other lead, Jitender Kumar, is all set to make his debut in Bollywood. Jitendra Kumar is known for his roles in web series. The film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya and will also feature Bhumi Pednekar in a cameo role.

