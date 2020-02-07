Vicky Kaushal Lends Support To The LGBTQIA+ Community, Says 'the Closet Has Become Bigger'

After the success of his last film Uri: The Surgical Strike earlier in 2019, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up to appear onscreen with Dharma Productions' upcoming horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor appeared in an audio show recently and spoke about his stand on the LGBTQIA+ community in the country. The actor opened up about how at some point in their lives, everyone is confused about their sexual orientation and who they're attracted to.

Read | Vicky Kaushal reacts to rumors of dating Katrina Kaif, says love is the 'best feeling'

Vicky clarified his statement by pointing out how in the early days, a person is always unclear about which side they fall on. At the age when one makes their best friend and would want to spend as much time as possible with them to bond with them, their choices can cause some kind of confusion about who they're attracted to. Vicky Kaushal also talked about how the mindset of people nowadays has led to bigger closet space for people who are willing to step out of it.

Read | Vicky Kaushal looks terrified in latest posters of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

He said that often the family of a closeted person keeps the news to themselves by claiming that it shouldn't be shared with the world. This leads to a bigger closet which is also a type of inhibition in itself. Vicky Kaushal also said that he believes that it is beautiful to see people embracing their sexualities and being open and comfortable about it without the fear of being closeted by themselves.

Read | Vicky Kaushal shares a horrifying scene from 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

What's next for Vicky Kaushal?

The Raazi actor will be facing his worst fears in the role of a survey officer in his upcoming film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 21, 2020. Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in an Udham Singh biopic, a Sam Maneckshaw biopic as well as in Uri fame director Aditya Dhar's next film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He will also feature in Karan Johar's upcoming period drama Takht which will release in 2021.

Read | The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal to put on extra inches, learn Jujutsu and archery

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.