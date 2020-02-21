Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best GIFs That You Can Share On Social Media

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the best actresses in Bollywood. The Miss World 1994 has many successful movies to her name. She is also recognised as the most beautiful lady in the world. She has made various movies with different kinds of character and always managed to ace each and every role that she did.

Her hit movies Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Dhoom 2, Guru, Kyun Ho Gaya Na, Jodhaa Akbar, Devdas, and many others just stole the audience's hearts. These movies had some amazing scenes, of which the Diva was part of. Several fans have managed to take these scenes and make funny GIFs out of them. Check out some Aishwarya Rai Bachchan funny gifs here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's GIFs based on her movies are fun

Here is one of the funniest GIFs of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, where she is seen rolling her eye perfectly. The scenes come from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Have a look at the GIF here:

Here is one of the favourite scenes of people. GIF, where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says, Are you like.. checking me out. The scene is from Dhoom 2. She looks stunning and the rough personality totally suits her. Her acting is amazingly perfect

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen dancing in Rain like a peacock. The scene is from the movie Guru. The GIF below is just refreshing:

Here is the GIF from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It is a song sequence where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen giving an amazing expression while dancing. Check out the GIF from the song Nimbooda Nimbooda:

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the movie Fanney Khan, alongside Rajkummar Rao, and Anil Kapoor. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's movie Ponniyin Selvan, which is scheduled to release on 30th April 2021.

