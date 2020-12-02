US Scientists Investigate Technology To Develop Nasal Spray To Prevent COVID-19

Scientists in the US are currently probing the possibility of a nasal spray which could prevent COVID-19. According to scientists at the University of Pennsylvania and biotech firm Regeneron, a technology developed for gene therapy could be used to make the nasal spray which could act as a vaccine. This comes as coronavirus infection has surged to infect 13.715,635 over people and kill 270,532 across the world, the latest tally from John Hopkins University stated.

'Would create Anti-body response'

As per the proposed idea, a weekend virus would be transported in the body through the spray. This virus would carry genetic instruction to cells within the nose and throat, creating, in turn, powerful antibodies to stop SARS-CoV-2 from invading the body. As of now, the technology is undergoing testing in animals and if all goes right, this could immune humans for a single spray for at least six months.

"Gene therapy pioneer James Wilson, MD, PhD, professor of Medicine and director of the Gene Therapy Program and the Orphan Disease Center at Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine, and his team will work with Regeneron to study the safety and effectiveness of using AAV vectors to introduce the sequence of the cocktail’s virus-neutralizing antibodies directly to nasal epithelial cells. This new collaboration will introduce the application of AAVs, which have traditionally been used for gene therapies against deadly genetic diseases," the University of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

This comes as China is developing a nasal spray vaccine and has approved its trials, according to international media reports. The vaccine is said to start Phase I of the clinical trials from November and about 100 volunteers are said to be recruited in this regard.

Chinese mouthpiece Global Times has termed it the only vaccine of its type to be approved by China's National Medical Products Administration. The development of the vaccine is undertaken with the collaboration between Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland that involves researchers from the University of Hong Kong, Xiamen University, and Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy.

