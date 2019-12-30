US Secretary Of State Pompeo Announces Upcoming Visits To Multiple Countries

As the New Year approaches, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a tweet has already announced that in the coming year he will travelling to a number of countries to meet his counterparts and strengthen US ties. Pompeo's declaration comes days after the impeachment hearing of US President Donald Trump.

Visit to strengthen US ties

In his tweet, Pompeo announced that he will be travelling to foreign countries in 2020 to met his counterparts there. The goal of the visits will be to strengthen and look out for US interests in Europe and South Central Asia. His recent tweet comes just a mere days after the Democratic-led house decided to impeach Donald Trump for abuse of Power and the obstruction of Congress.



Excited to travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus in the new year to meet with counterparts and affirm U.S. priorities across #Europe and South Central Asia. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 30, 2019

In related news, China reportedly slammed the United States after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticised Russia and China for blocking a UN Security Council resolution over civilian aid. China accused Washington of 'politicising a humanitarian issue' and said that it voted on the basis of 'right and wrong'.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang reportedly said that China rejects the accusations made by the US side on China's voting position. He further said that the US was pursuing a typical double standard.

China's comments come after Mike Pompeo on December 21 described as 'shameful' Russia and China blocking the UN resolution which has extended for a year cross-border humanitarian aid to four million Syrians. Pompeo said, "The Russian Federation's and China's veto of a Security Council resolution that allows for humanitarian aid to reach millions of Syrians is shameful”.

He further added, “To Russia and China, who have chosen to make a political statement by opposing this resolution, you have blood on your hands”. The humanitarian aid currently flows into Syria through UN-designated checkpoints in Turkey and Iraq without the formal permission of the regime in Damascus. However, the authority is due to expire in on January 10.

