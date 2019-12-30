Tesla Delivers First China-made Car In Shanghai, Plans To Tap World's Largest EV Market

Tesla Inc has opened its first plant outside the United States since the company first incorporated in 2003. The latest Tesla plant opened in China is about a 90-minute drive away from Shanghai city center. Tesla gave away 15 Model 3 sedans to its employees in China and more workers will receive vehicles over the next couple of days. China exempts vehicles that are locally built from a 10 per cent purchase tax and Tesla achieved the milestone when its Model 3 car was included on the list on Friday.

Read: Lego Mocks Tesla With Its Own 'shatterproof' Truck Following The Company's Botched Event

First China-built Tesla car

On Monday, Tesla's China-built cars arrived in Shanghai as the firm is planning to push in the world's largest electric-vehicle market. Deliveries to customers haven't started yet and it is being reported that it will start sometime in January next year. The Model 3 Tesla cars will compete with electric cars from local contenders such as NIO Inc and Xpeng Motors. BMW and Daimler are also among the competitors.

Read: OnePlus’ Pete Lau Wants To Know How To Pair Smartphone With Tesla’s Cybertruck

Tesla started building its facility on a muddy plot just outside China's Shanghai city center. On Monday, Tesla delivered its first cars to local employees in front of a crowd of about 200 people. One of the workers, who received the car presented it to his girlfriend and proposed to her. She agreed by nodding and the duo kissed each other.

Read: Elon Musk Launches New Tesla Cybertruck Electric Pickup Truck Starting At $39,900

Tesla reported a surprise profit in October this year and the Shanghai Gigafactory is among its achievements this year. Company officials have said that Tesla may lower its price of the locally assembled sedans by 20 per cent or more as it starts using locally built components and parts which in turn will reduce the cost of production. China is one of the largest car markets in the world and Tesla is just trying to penetrate it at the correct time.

Read: Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's 'Cybertruck' Pickup, Window Glass Breaks During Strength Test