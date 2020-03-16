'Productive Conversation With India On Ways To Tackle COVID-19': US Secy Of State Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a discussion on the Coronavirus crisis over the phone. Following the discussion, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter on Monday and called his discussion with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar over Coronavirus "productive".

Productive conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on ways the U.S. and #India can collaborate to fight the global #coronavirus outbreak. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 15, 2020

Apparently, the two top diplomats discussed ways in which India and the US can collaborate to fight the global outbreak of the novel disease. According to the US State Department, Pompeo and Jaishankar are said to have had a telephonic discussion over the outbreak which has spread to more than 156 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 6,000 people worldwide. The phone call between the two leaders occurred on March 14, as per agency sources.

Coronavirus in India and the US

The death toll in the United States is around 69, while the number of positive cases have touched 3,782 across 50 states. In India, the total number of positive cases has reached 110, with 2 deaths being reported as per the Union Health Ministry figures. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

