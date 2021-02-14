US Senate Acquits Former President Donald Trump In Historical Impeachment Trial

The Former United States President Donald Trump on Saturday has been acquitted in his unprecedented second impeachment trial for inciting violence on the U.S Capitol on January 6, 2021. Over a month after the Capitol violence, the Senate assembled for a rare weekend session to deliver its verdict, voting while armed National Guard troops continued to stand their posts outside the iconic building. Trump is the only president to has been impeached twice.

Moments after his acquittal, Trump released a statement to the press to express his joy and gratitude. He said, "I thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work upholding justice and defending the truth. I also thank United States Senators and Members of Congress who stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country. Our cherished Constitutional Republic was founded on the impartial rule of law, the indispensable safeguard for our liberties, our rights, and our freedoms. It is a sad commentary on our times that one political party in America is given a free pass to denigrate the rule of law, defame law enforcement, cheer mobs, excuse rioters, and transform justice into a tool of political vengeance, and persecute, blacklist, cancel and suppress all people and viewpoints with whom or which they disagree."

He added, "I always have, and always will be a champion for the unwavering rule of law, the heroes of law enforcement, and the right of Americans to peacefully and honorably debate the issues of the day without malice and without hate. This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few short months ago.''

"I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times," he said. "Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it! We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future. Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish."

He concluded by saying, "We remain, one People, one family, and one glorious nation under God, and it's our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come. May God bless all of you, and may God forever bless the United States of America."

What charges was Donald Trump facing?

The former Republican President was impeached by the House of Representatives by 232-197 votes on January 13 over ‘Incitement of insurrection’. This was in the aftermath of his supporters storming inside the US Capitol on January 6 and engulfing the nation’s capital in chaos. The dramatic clips of pro-Trump protesters chanting inside the halls of the building, breaking windows, stealing federal property, sent shock waves across the globe.

Trump’s supporters stormed the building in an attempt to halt the Congress convened to certify the November election victory of US President Joe Biden. During the vote in the House, at least 10 Republicans also joined the Democrats in impeaching Trump. The US Capitol attack resulted in the death of at least five people including one police officer while several others were injured. In the 80-page memorandum submitted by Trump prosecutors, they have reportedly stated that “President Trump’s responsibility for the events of 6 January is unmistakable.”

READ | 'Just A Political Speech': Trump's Defense Calls Impeachment 'blatantly Unconstitutional'

READ | Trump's Impeachment Trial: What We Know So Far And What's Next?

READ | Donald Trump Refused To Call Off Rioters During Capitol Attack: Report

READ | 'Overwhelmingly Guilty': Impeachment Managers Conclude Capitol Attack Was Incited By Trump

(With Agency Inputs)