US Senate Names Indian-American Ravi Chaudhary As New Air Force Assistant Secretary

On Wednesday, the Senate of the United States confirms Ravi Chaudhary as the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment. Chaudhary, who is a son of immigrant parents and has Indian ethnic roots, achieved the milestone by securing a 65-29 vote in the upper chamber of the Congress. The assistant secretary of the US Air Force is one of the top leadership roles offered by the Pentagon.

The position comes with important responsibilities, such as keeping a check on the quality of military housing and making sure that the Air Force functions sustainably across all operations, including installations and basing strategy. Chaudhary, who hails from the city of Minneapolis, always aspired to serve in the US Air Force.

A quick look at Ravi Chaudhary's career

According to a press release issued by US Senator Amy Klobuchar, Chaudhary spent two decades working as an Air Force officer, before joining the Federal Aviation Administration. He served as a fighter pilot from 1993 to 2015, a period that saw him partaking in various combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After stepping down from serving in the forces, he spent five years working as a top official in the FAA's Regions and Center Operations and Office of Commercial Space departments. Furthermore, he was appointed by former US President Barack Obama to the Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

In a statement, Klobuchar revealed why she supported Chaudhary's nomination in the Senate. "I am confident that Dr. Chaudhary has the qualifications and experience needed for this critical role. Now that he has been confirmed by the Senate, I look forward to working with him to support the men and women of the Air Force," she said.