US Senator Takes U-turn; Encourages People To Sign Up For Obamacare After Voting To Repeal

United States Senator John Cornyn on Monday encouraged people to sign up for Obamacare after fighting to repeal it over a dozen times. During an interview with an international media, Cornyn called it a piece of "good news" and said that in case a person loses their employer-provided coverage and needs health insurance amid the Coronavirus pandemic, people can sign up for President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act-- Obamacare. He further added that it has a sliding scale of subsidies up to 400% of poverty.

Meanwhile, Trump has been attacking the Affordable Care Act. During one of his daily White House briefing earlier, he had said that his youngest offspring could have created a better healthcare website than what came from Obamacare’s open market where people were supposed to sign up for a plan. On May 6, he also said that his administration will urge the Supreme Court to overturn Obamacare, maintaining its all-out legal assault on the health care law amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health insurers consider Obamacare amid Pandemic

In the view of the COVID-19 pandemic, health insurers are increasingly viewing the Obamacare as a boon as employer-provided coverage is facing the biggest threat due to a falling economy. According to reports, the insurers are seeing the Affordable Care Act as a means of stability in a crashing marketplace. According to them, it is vital and viable at the time of the crisis.

What is Obamacare?

Obamacare is a Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act which was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2010 during his Presidency. The Obamacare lowers the cost of healthcare for those who cannot afford it. Its primary goal is to make health insurance more available by slowing the rising cost of healthcare.

