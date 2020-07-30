US Signs MoU With Vietnam Against Chinese 'intimidation' In South China Sea

The United States and Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen Hanoi’s fisheries management and law enforcement capabilities amid disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea. The MoU also provides for support against “intimidation” of Vietnam’s fishermen in the South China Sea.

US Ambassador to Vietnam, Dan Kritenbrink, said at the signing ceremony that the United States looks forward to working together with Vietnam to strengthen the sustainability of its fisheries and support its fishers against illegal intimidation. The MoU comes a week after the US issued a statement in support of Southeast Asian nations in maritime disputes in the region.

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo said on July 21 that the United States wants a global coalition to counter the threat of Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Addressing a joint press briefing along with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Pompeo said that the coalition will work collectively to convince the CCP to not engage in intellectual property theft, bullying neighbours, and co-opting international institutions.

“You can’t go make claims for maritime regions that you have no lawful claim to. You can’t threaten countries and bully them in the Himalayas. You can’t engage in cover-ups and co-opt international institutions like the World Health Organization,” said Pompeo.

'Bullying ASEAN nations'

Defense Secretary Mark Esper recently accused the CCP of continuing to engage in systemic rule-breaking, coercion and other malign activities. He said that the People’s Liberation Army continues its aggressive behaviour in the East and South China Seas, highlighting Beijing’s bullying tactic in the region.

“CCP has bullied ASEAN nations out of an estimated $2.6 trillion in potential offshore oil and gas revenue and denied them access to important fishing grounds,” he added.

Esper denounced China’s unlawful land reclamation and military exercises on and around disputed features in the South China Sea. He said that such exercises are inconsistent with its commitments set out in the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea. He lashed out at CCP for its brazen disregard for international commitments, calling upon the leaders to abide by international laws.

(Image: Twitter / @USPacificFleet)