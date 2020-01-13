US Actor Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account In Protest Over Misinformation

Star Wars actor Mark Hamil has joined the list of celebrities who have quit Facebook in protest against the social media for allowing political ads and the spread of misinformation. The 68-year-old actor took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his decision.

So disappointed that #MarkZuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness that I've decided to delete my @Facebook account. I know this is a big "Who Cares?" for the world at large, but I'll sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits 🇲🇾>💰 https://t.co/seb2eJMTo6 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2020

Read: 'The Witcher' Fans Want Mark Hamil To Play Geralt's Mentor In Season 2

Read: Who Is Simran Mishrikoti From Netflix's Jamtara? Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Showing support

Many of his followers have lauded his decision to quit Facebook while many others followed suit and deleted their personal Facebook accounts. Many others shared their reasons behind deleting their accounts years back.

Good for you, Mark. I deleted my account a week before the 2016 election b/c all I was doing was correcting the false claims and ads from Trump, the Russians and all his co-conspirators. It was ALL over FB and (at the time) Zuck denied any knowledge. He's profiting off lies. — Alicia M. 🌊❄ (@ShopgirlAlic) January 12, 2020

I deleted Facebook 8 months ago and it feels great. Zuckerberg is making billions and destroying democracy in the process. #FuckZuck #DeleteFacebook — SarahCA 💙🌊 REMOVE 45* (@SarahBCalif) January 12, 2020

Definitely not a "Who Cares" IMO Mark. When someone of your stature who is admired and appreciated by many decides to delete it makes an impact. Don't underestimate that. Your stance is appreciated. — 🔔 ||| вєℓℓє ||| 🔔 (@VABlueBelle18) January 13, 2020

I always go back to President Obama expressing his fears about how Russia was using Facebook to interfere in our elections! How the intelligence community was saying what they saw happening! Zuckerberg treated it as if it couldn't be happening when all the time he was fully aware — Richard A. Sands (@SONOFJFK) January 12, 2020

Great move. Celebrities have more influence than average people. It's good you did so and better it is publicized.



IMO, Zuckerberg is in league with and aids trumpers knowingly therefore is an enemy of democracy.



FB no better than Fox, Breitbart or NYPost (any Murdoch media). — Corrupt Barr (@Serendipity7845) January 13, 2020



Read: 'Star Wars': Entire Cinematic Timeline Explained Of The Skywalker Saga

Read: Fans Of 'Star Wars' Use Mops, Cats Instead Of Lightsabers For #bensolochallenge



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.