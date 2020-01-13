The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

US Actor Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account In Protest Over Misinformation

Hollywood News

Star Wars actor Mark Hamil has joined the list of celebrities who have quit Facebook in protest against the social media for allowing ads and misinformation

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
US Actor

Star Wars actor Mark Hamil has joined the list of celebrities who have quit Facebook in protest against the social media for allowing political ads and the spread of misinformation. The 68-year-old actor took to Twitter on Sunday to announce his decision.

 

Read: 'The Witcher' Fans Want Mark Hamil To Play Geralt's Mentor In Season 2

Read: Who Is Simran Mishrikoti From Netflix's Jamtara? Here's All You Need To Know About Her

Showing support

Many of his followers have lauded his decision to quit Facebook while many others followed suit and deleted their personal Facebook accounts. Many others shared their reasons behind deleting their accounts years back. 


Read: 'Star Wars': Entire Cinematic Timeline Explained Of The Skywalker Saga

Read: Fans Of 'Star Wars' Use Mops, Cats Instead Of Lightsabers For #bensolochallenge
 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
'DEEPIKA SHOULD LEARN MORE'
ABVP: JNU ATTACK WAS LED BY MAOIST
JAMIA STUDENTS PROTEST AGAINST VC
OSCAR 2020: FULLNOMINEES LIST