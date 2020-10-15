US Special Envoy Announces Strict Implementation Of Peace Deal Signed With Taliban

The Special US Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation announced on October 15 that the United States and the Taliban have agreed to strictly implement all elements of the peace deal signed in February. In a series of tweets, Afghan-American diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad said that the agreement over the implementation of a peace deal means reduced numbers of operations as “too many Afghans are dying” at present.

The special envoy said that the parties expect the number of casualties to drop significantly. Khalilzad highlighted the rise in the number of attacks in recent weeks, adding that it threats the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters. He called on all parties to deliver on their responsibilities and promised to monitor the implementation actively.

1/4 Following several meetings General Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) October 15, 2020

The announcement comes days after US President Donald Trump asserted that all US troops stationed in Afghanistan will leave the war-torn country by Christmas. He reiterated his wish to completely pull out the US troops stationed in Afghanistan, undercutting the assertions of US diplomats that troop reductions would be based on the Taliban’s commitment to the peace agreement.

Intra-Afghan peace talks

The intra-Afghan negotiations kicked off in Doha under the chairmanship of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs on September 12. However, the spotlight from the peace talks has faded after the lavish opening ceremony since the warring parties continue to disagree on even basic issues. Khalilzad recently told a Congressional hearing that the level of violation is unacceptably high with the possibility of further setbacks during talks.

“By any measure, current levels of violence are too high,” said the special envoy.

Last week, Afghanistan’s peace council chief Dr Abdullah Abdullah arrived in India to muster regional support for the Afghan peace process amid his attempt to reach a peace deal with the Taliban. Dr Abdullah met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in New Delhi during his official visit. Jaishankar reiterated India’s commitment to peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan, a country struggling to end years of armed conflict.

