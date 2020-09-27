US Special Rep Khalilzad Doubts Taliban Will Accept Ceasefire Until Political Settlement

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has said that the Taliban will not agree to a ceasefire until a political settlement is agreed upon. His comments come as Taliban and Afghan Government are in the midst of intra-Afghan peace talks that began this earlier month in Doha, Qatar.

Political settlement a pre-requisite for Ceasefire

According to reports, Khazalid said, “The [Taliban] will not accept a ceasefire--comprehensive and permanent--until there is a political settlement. And that is not unprecedented in similar conflicts elsewhere, I think they can do a reduction of violence, they have said they will consider it depending on what the proposal is. The government is supportive of it too”.

Even though peace talks between the two groups are still ongoing, reports of clashes between Taliban fighters and Afghan security forces have been in the headlines. While the latest clashes were reported from Badakshan, Takhar province, and Kunduz provinces, the Afghan security forces have reiterated their defence capabilities.

Mohammad Hassan Sharifi Balkhabi, a member of the Afghan parliament, is reported to have said that the security forces need a more robust and comprehensive plan to tackle the attacks by the Taliban, else the ongoing talks will tip in favour of the rebel group.

The intra-Afghanistan peace talks between the Taliban and Afghan government are a result of a deal made between Washington and the rebel group back in February. As per the deal, the US pledged to move out its troops from the country and the Taliban and Afghan government agreed to exchange prisoners. After a delayed exchange, the talks commence on September 12 in Doha Qatar.

(With ANI inputs)

