US: Survey Shows Donald Trump Leading Joe Biden If Presidential Elections Were Held Today

With the falling popularity of US President Joe Biden, an online survey has revealed that the Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump is more competent than the incumbent one. According to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill, more Americans are now in favour of Trump. As per the survey, if the 2024 Presidential election were to be held today, Trump would lead the poll. The survey said that around 48% of the voters want Trump to lead the country while Biden got 45% of the votes. Another 8% were unsure. In urban areas, Biden scored 20 points and suburban voters by 4 points, while in the case of Trump, he got 33 points in rural areas.

It is worth mentioning, before and after the US Presidential Elections last year, the image of both incumbent President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris has been bolstered as the first African American and first Asian American to hold the vice presidency. However, an old proverb--"with great power comes great responsibility"-- started ticking as soon the top Democrats took charge of the office. The stature of the prime Pentagon officer-bearers took a U-turn when they failed to address the Afghanistan issue resulting in the dramatic collapse of the already war-torn country. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has further affected the popularity of the two leaders.

'Downfall of Biden has led to a wave for ex-President Trump'

Though countering the claims, Democrats always said that the Opposition is downplaying with the data of vaccination. Currently, almost 60% of the US population got both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from coronavirus, the report said the incumbent President failed to provide jobs to the American youths. "The downfall of Biden has led to a wave for ex-President Donald Trump on all fronts both in the GOP primary and in a possible general election," The Hill quoted pollster Mark Penn as saying.

It is worth noting that Biden secured 7 million more votes than Trump during the 2020 Presidential elections. The vote comprises 4% of the total vote secured by all the candidates. Biden paved the path of victory as he managed to win the major states like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin. All of the states were earlier won by Trump during the 2016 Presidential elections.

Image: AP