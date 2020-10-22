US-Taiwan Relation Gets Major Boost With Introduction Of China Task Force Act

The US-Taiwan relationship got a major boost after House Republicans proposed China Task Force Act which has a total of 137 legislation, and 7 legislation involving Taiwan. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy introduced the China Task Force Act in the House of Representatives, alongside China Task Force Chairman Michael McCaul and members of the China Task Force.

In recent months, China and the United States have increased their military activities near Taiwan which the later terms as “ordinary mission”. The strait has been witnessing regular US sailings since Washington has emerged as a strong supporter of Taiwan’s inclusion on international platforms.

The legislative package includes Taiwan Assurance Act and Taiwan Defense Act, Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act, and Hong Kong Safe Harbor Act. The Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act would allow Taiwanese to openly wave national flags on US soil and wear official uniforms carrying representations of the flag.

'Another milestone'

Introducing the bill, McCarthy slammed Obama-Biden administration for “policy of accommodation” and highlighted that such policy has only continued to enable the Chinese Communist Party’s “brutal dictatorship.” He said that House Republicans put forward a comprehensive blueprint that will be “critical in curbing China’s dangerous behaviour and securing America’s prominence on the world stage.”

“Today marks another milestone in our efforts to hold China accountable — the introduction of the China Task Force Act will help us implement the recommendations of the report, which will help make our country safer and more self-sufficient,” he added.

Meanwhile, US Senators have introduced bipartisan legislation in the Senate to update the country’s policy towards Taiwan by creating new institutions “to better reflect the realities on the ground.” Senators Marco Rubio and Jeff Merkley introduced the Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Taiwan through several initiatives.

