US: Three Snow Leopards Die Due To COVID-19 In Lincoln Children's Zoo In Nebraska

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska. The zoo announced the loss of the three leopards, Ranney, Everest, and Makalu calling their deaths tragic. On October 13, it was announced that several tigers and snow leopards tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, the zoo began treatment for the illness in the animals. Axl and Kumar, the zoo's tigers, have recovered.

The zoo shared a post on Facebook announcing the death of the snow leopards, they wrote, "It is with deep sadness that we inform our community that three snow leopards at the Lincoln Children's Zoo have passed away due to complications of COVID-19. Our leopards, Ranney, Everest, and Makalu, were beloved by our entire community inside and outside of the zoo. This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together."

They were given antibiotics and steroids

According to a report by CBS News, the testing was done using faecal samples and nasal swabs after zoo staff noted the animals had symptoms associated with the disease. To prevent subsequent illness, the big cats were given antibiotics and steroids. At the time, no other animals at the zoo showed signs of infection, and according to the zoo, all of the sick animals were expected to recover completely.

No one knew where the sickness came from. The zoo stated at the time that given the substantial distance between the animals and tourists, the public is not, and has never been, in any danger. The Lincoln Children's Zoo says it is still available to the public and is continuing to take all precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 to humans and animals, according to CBS News. The zoo stated that to guarantee the safety of their animals, staff and community, they will continue to follow the American Association of Zoo Veterinarians (AAZV) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

The danger of animals transmitting COVID-19 to humans is low

The danger of animals transmitting COVID-19 to humans is low, according to the CDC, although the virus can pass from humans to animals in certain circumstances. According to CBS News, the US Department of Agriculture has approved experimental use of a Zoetis vaccine that is specifically designed for animals on a case-by-case basis. Hundreds of zoos, conservatories, sanctuaries and other institutions in 27 states have received over 11,000 doses of the vaccine from the company.

(With inputs from AP News)

Image: Pixabay