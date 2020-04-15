Embassy Of India In Israel Salutes Indian Students For Helping Israel In COVID-19 Battle

Indian students in Israel are practising the good samaritan deed by helping the Israeli authorities to fight against the Novel Coronavirus. The students have volunteered in collecting and testing blood samples in Israel. The Embassy of India in Israel saluted these students and expressed their gratitude for the same.

READ | Bandra incident: Mumbai Police registers FIR against 800-1000 unidentified individuals

We salute our #Indian students in #Israel who are helping Israeli authorities in the #FightAgainstCoronavirus #Covid_19 by volunteering to collect and test blood samples in Israel pic.twitter.com/Hd3AkZRaJr — India in Israel (@indemtel) April 14, 2020

READ | Bandra incident: CM Uddhav reassures migrant workers, warns against exploiting sentiments

Prince Charles praises Sikhs serving in Britain

Just like the Indian students in Israel, the Sikh community in the UK is leaving no stone unturned to battle against the Coronavirus and serving the people with their selfless service. Prince Charles in a video message praised the "selfless service" of the British-Sikh community in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The 71-year-old heir to the British throne, who recovered from his COVID-19 diagnosis last month, said he can only imagine the great sadness as the event (Vaisakhi ) cannot be celebrated in the usual way as he lauded the vital role being played by the community on the frontlines of the crisis.

"In these challenging times, the Sikh community is making an extraordinary and invaluable contribution to the life of this country and to so many others, just as it has always done," he said in his message which he opens with "Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh".

READ | Dissatisfied with lockdown extension, 'migrant workers' gathered in Bandra: Mumbai Police

In the message issued by his Clarence House office, he notes:

"In the United Kingdom, as elsewhere, Sikhs are playing a vital role on the frontline of this crisis, whether in hospitals or other key roles or through the remarkable work that is being done by gurdwaras to support local communities and the most vulnerable. In all this, it seems to me, Sikhs so marvellously embody the values on which Guru Nanak founded your religion, over five centuries ago: hard work, respect, and selfless service to those less fortunate than yourselves. He said that both he and his wife, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, are grateful for all the Sikh community's "outstanding efforts".

"At the same time, I know that many of you are suffering personally from the cruel effects of this pernicious virus, or tragically have lost those you love. I can only say that my heart goes out to you under such very difficult circumstances," he said.

READ | Mumbai: Watch shocking drone footage of thousands defying lockdown in Bandra