COVID-19 Death Toll In US Surpasses 24,000 Mark, Highest In The World

In an unfortunate development, the coronavirus death toll in the United States has surpassed 24,000 mark, making it the worst affected country in the world with the highest number of COVID-19 fatalities. As per reports, the data was revealed by the Johns Hopkins University on Tuesday, April 14. According to the university's Coronavirus Resource Center, the total number of deaths witnessed was 24,485 as of 1.20 pm EDT.

Leading the number of worldwide cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infection, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran. With over 600,000 cases to date, the Trump administration has been facing momentous criticism for failing to contain the outbreak. Trump has also not announced a nationwide shutdown to deal with coronavirus.

New York worst hit

New York -- one of the worst-hit spots in the US, has seen a total of 10,834 deaths and 202,208 COVID-19 positive cases. However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday during his daily briefing asserted that the worst phase of the coronavirus pandemic is over. According to him, the numbers are saying that they can now control the spread of the virus.

Trump threatens to cut funding on WHO

On April 7, Trump threatened to cut US funding to the World Health Organisation after claiming that the organisation was very "China-centric". In response, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged the United States to join hands with China in combating the disease rather than indulging in a blame game saying, "If you don't want more body bags, then you refrain from politicising it."

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is banking heavily on using hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment. According to the US President, the drug is yielding positive results. The United States has made hydroxychloroquine a part of its Strategic National Stockpile amid coronavirus outbreak.

At present, there are around 1,986,554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 125,421 people. In a ray of hope, around 466,635 people are also reported to have recovered.

