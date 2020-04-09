US to seize exports of medical equipment amid coronavirus crisis

The United States of America announced that it will seize the export of key protective medical equipment like masks and gloves until it determines if the equipment is needed in the country or not. This move comes as America continues to battle against the coronavirus pandemic which has now infected over 435,160 and killed 14,797.

On April 9, the US Customs and Border Protection in a joint statement with the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that the country will hold the export of respirators, surgical masks and surgical gloves following which FEMA will determine "if the equipment should be returned for use in the United States, purchased by the U.S. government or exported." According to reports, the move to stop exports will also include the much sought after N95 respiratory makes.

According to reports, the new regulation will go into effect from April 10 and remain in execution till August 10. A draft version of the regulation posted online stated that FEMA will seek to minimize disruptions to the supply chain. Meanwhile, in an exception, American manufacturer 3M Co revealed that it had reached a deal with the Trump administration and secured the permission to continue the export of masks to Latin America and Canada despite the regulations.

Israel asks India to allow exports

Recently, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve and allow the export of masks and pharmaceutical raw materials to Israel during his telephonic conversation with PM Modi this week, according to a media report. Israel's Channel 13 reported that Netanyahu made the request after India decided to stop the export of these items to meet its own domestic requirements in view of the rapid spread of coronavirus. The leading news channel also put out a promotional tweet ahead of its broadcast during its main evening bulletin.

