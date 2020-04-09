Is Good Friday A Bank Holiday In The United States Of America? Read On To Find Out

Good Friday is a Holy Day for Christians across the globe, as it marks the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ at Calvary. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, and Black Friday, and it preceded Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Christ. The date for Good Friday is often a matter of dispute for Eastern and Western Christianity.

Moreover, the date of the holiday varies every year as it follows both the Gregorian and Julian calendars. This year, Good Friday will be celebrated on April 10 in the United States. Good Friday is celebrated all across the US, however, it is not considered a Federal Holiday.

Is Good Friday a Bank Holiday in the United States?

While Good Friday is not a Federal Holiday, it is considered a state holiday in some states. Good Friday is a public holiday in 11 states in the US. On that day, most businesses are closed and all schools have a holiday. While Good Friday is considered a Holy Day in the US, it is not a Bank Holiday.

Some private sectors might be closed in some states, but most of the country will still function normally. Most banks will also remain open for business on Good Friday. However, Easter Sunday, which will be celebrated on April 13, 2020, will be a bank holiday for the entire nation.

In some states, such as Indiana, Good Friday is considered a state holiday for all employees. Hawaii is another state where most city and state offices are shut down. In Hawaii, public transport will also run on a state holiday schedule. Moreover, most private offices and businesses will be shut down, even in states that do not consider Good Friday as an official Holiday. Most people have to visit church on Good Friday, so a large majority of offices mark it as a holiday.

