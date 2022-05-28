US' Top Gun Lobbyist Supports President Biden's Actions Against Gun Violence In Country

In the aftermath of the horrific Texas school shooting, Wayne LaPierre, CEO and Executive Vice President of the National Rifle Association (NRA), stated the organization agrees with President Joe Biden that measures can be taken to address gun violence in the country. However, he further stated that NRA disagrees with the President's view on the second amendment right that grants US citizens to bear arms. The second amendment states: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

"We do not agree with President Biden on the second amendment, but we share a common ground that efforts can be made to reduce the rising gun violence in the United States," gun rights lobbyist LaPierre remarked during the annual NRA convention on Friday, ANI reported. Meanwhile, Democratic governors and lawmakers from all across the country have been appealing to Congress and their respective legislatures to approve gun control legislation following the Texas shooting which killed at least 19 students and two teachers.

What is the US ‘gun lobby’?

In the United States, the so-called gun lobby is a broad term that refers to efforts to influence state and federal gun policy, usually by endorsing candidates who have committed to opposing gun control legislation. Direct contributions to lawmakers, efforts to independently support elected officials, and public opinion campaigns on issues related to arms are all part of it. Such lobbying is frequently fine-tuned to comply with US election finance laws. Several reports have revealed that key anti-gun control lobbying organisations, including the most well-known, the National Rifle Association, have strong ties with the multibillion-dollar arms industry in the United States, Al-Jazeera reported.

US witnessed more than 140 mass shootings so far in 2022

According to the data published by the research group 'Gun Violence Archive' on May 23, the US has witnessed more than 140 mass shootings so far in 2022. The Gun Violence Archive stated that there were 144 mass shootings and at least five mass murders so far this year. The organisation has explained that it has been collecting data daily from about 7,500 sources and the number of incidents has been reported and verified.

Image: AP