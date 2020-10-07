US Vice-Presidential Debate 2020: Five Things To Look For As Harris, Pence Compete

As the vice-presidential debate between incumbent Mike Pence and California Senator Kamala Harris is just hours away, there are several points that the viewers and voters shall look for on October 8 (India time). With all the necessary precautions to prevent COVID-19 transmission, Pence and Harris will be pitted against each other at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City at 6:30 AM (IST) for at least 90 minutes.

The only vice-presidential debate comes after a chaotic week in the United States involving first disjointed debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, US President’s COVID-19 diagnosis, followed by his hospitalisation and return to the White House. While Pence-Harris showdown is coming with higher stakes with both candidates trying to prove the worth of next US President, there are five things to watch on October 8.

5 things to watch out for in vice-presidential debate:

Coronavirus presence

From plexiglass barriers to more than 12 feet distance between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, the vice-presidential debate will witness heightened COVID-19 precautionary measures. Since US President Donald Trump announced testing positive for the disease after he clashed with Democratic rival Joe Biden for the first time, the Debate Commission is not ready to take any chances. Meaning, the presence of COVID-19 pandemic in Utah will be quite obvious for the viewers. The audience along with candidates and the moderator will be wearing masks at all times.

Image: AP

Democrats’ challenge on COVID-19

Since his four-day hospitalisation at the Walter Reed Medical Centre, Trump has been on the receiving end of Democrat criticism for downplaying the severity of the disease and reiterating that he is “feeling great”. While the Republican US President is showcasing his rapid recovery as a fearless leader who confronts the problems, he has failed to mention those in the inner circle who tested COVID-19 positive. In the upcoming debate, Democratic vice-presidential nominee is reportedly expected to press the rivals on the massive stage over the COVID-19 response of the Trump administration.

Pence’s stability during the debate

With so much happening in the White House, officials contracting the disease, opposing masks, economical impact of the pandemic among other issues, it will also be essential for Pence to project stability. Answering the opponent’s questions after a rather exceptionally long week for the Trump administration, Pence is expected to have answers.

As per CNN report, it is also one of the goals of the incumbent. He will also have to successfully defend the government’s response to the global health crisis as the cases continue to rise. However, it can be a challenge since more than 210,000 US citizens have succumbed to COVID-19 or its related complications, let alone its impact on economy and small businesses.

Harris to defend stance on healthcare olicies

Harris had entered the Democratic presidential primary as a supporter of ‘Medicare for All’, the health insurance plan was written by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. But rowed back her backing after dropping out in December 2019 only to reveal her own plan. Harris called for a transition to a government-run program for at least a decade while allowing the private insurers to be involved.

Now, she is supporting Joe Biden’s campaigning of ‘Affordable Care Act’. Even though Pence and Trump lack a credible health care plane, Biden’s running mate would be reportedly targetted as a tool of the ‘radical left’ over initial backing and her own proposal.

Unacknowledged questions

In the aftermath of the disjointed debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the constant interruption left several questions unacknowledged or unanswered. Since Biden didn’t answer questions on an increasing number of Supreme Court chief justices or if he backs the Democrats win control of the Senate, Pence might attempt to corner Harris on these grounds.

Meanwhile, the California Senator might target Pence by addressing Trump’s brief tweets on economic stimulus. The US President had taken to Twitter to declare the end of negotiations with US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi over a massive stimulus package for COVID-19 recovery. But, shortly after, Trump tweeted ‘True’ while responding to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arguing for more financial help from Congress.

