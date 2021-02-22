US Vows 'firm Action' Against Myanmar Military Over Violence On Anti-coup Protesters

The United States will continue “firm action” against the Myanmar military over its violent crackdown on the anti-coup protesters, assured US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the aftermath of two demonstrators being shot dead over the weekend on the Southeast Asian nation. Myanmar authorities have been unable to stop over two weeks of daily demonstrations and a civil disobedience movement demanding the immediate release of detained civilian government leaders who were placed reportedly under house arrest on February 1 including State Counsellor and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

In a Twitter post, US Secretary of State said, “The United States will continue to take firm action against those who perpetrate violence against the people of Burma as they demand the restoration of their democratically elected government” reaffirming that “We stand with the people of Burma”. Blinken’s assurance ca,e nearly ten days after the United States imposed sanctions on the acting president of Myanmar or Burma along withs several military officers.

US President Joe Biden had approved the sanctions on Southeast Asian nation on those responsible for the crisis and the ouster of Myanmar’s civilian-led government including the defence minister and three companies in the jade and gems sector. Further, even the US Treasury Department updated the sanctions on Myanmar’s top two military officials and accused them of playing a significant role in the coup. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had cautioned on February 11, at the time of announcing the sanctions, “If there is more violence against peaceful protesters, the Burmese military will find that today’s sanctions are just the first.”

At least two killed, 20 injured in Myanmar

As per BBC report, at least two anti-coup protesters have been killed as of Sunday when the worst violence was witnessed in several days of demonstrations. The law enforcement officers used live ammunition to disperse the protesters in Mandalay and at least 20 people were injured. Several hundreds of people had gathered for the rally at a shipyard in Myanmar’s second-largest city. Along with Suu Kyi, the protesters, who are also receiving international backing, are demanding the restoration of the civilian government.

