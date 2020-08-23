US WeChat Users Alliance Sues Trump Over Executive Order Banning Chinese Messaging App

US WeChat Users Alliance, as well as several other people who use the Chinese Messaging app, have decided to file a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump and his executive order that would restrict the functioning of the app in the country.

The individuals who have joined the suit have claimed that they are not affiliated with WeChat or its parent company Tencent Holdings and have decided to file the lawsuit since they rely on the Chinese messaging app for work, religious practices, and staying in touch with relatives and friends in China.

The lawsuit has been filed in San Francisco and asks the court to halt Trump’s executive order. The plaintiffs have claimed that the order violates their freedom of speech, free exercise of religion, and other constitutional rights.

Ban infringes Freedom of speech

Michael Bien, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys on August 22 said, “We think there's a First Amendment interest in providing continued access to that app and its functionality to the Chinese-American community.”

On August 6, US President Donald Trump signed executive orders on several Chines apps such as WeChat and the widely popular app TikTok. He has claimed that the developers of these apps collude with the Chinese government and are therefore a national security risk. The executive orders are extremely vague and take effect from September 20 which is 45 days after they were signed. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been tasked with coming up with the finer details of the ban.

Within China, WeChat is severely censored and all content such as messages and pictures are monitored but despite this, the app is the only connection that millions of people in the US have with China. The WeChat Users Alliance, a nonprofit organisation, has also argued that it is the only app with an interface designed for Chinese speakers.

TikTok vows to stay despite ban

Despite Trump's executive orders restricting TikTok’s ability to operates in the United States, the Chinese video-sharing app's senior executive Vanessa Pappas has stated that the social media platform will continue with its operations in the country.

In her first interview since the executive orders were signed by Trump, Pappas said that there are multiple paths ahead of the app to be able to continue providing millions of US citizens with an amazing experience. She also tweeted stating that TikTok was not a national security threat as is being claimed by the Trump administration.

