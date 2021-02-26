US: What Is The Equality Act?, Here's All That You Need To Know

The house has finally passed the ‘landmark’ Equality Act, which gives the LGBTQ+ Americans another lead in winning the legal protection from discrimination. US Civil Rights Act of 1964 — the 'Equal Credit Opportunity Act’ includes sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes in addition to race, religion, sex and national origin. The bill however is yet to face heated sessions in the Senate as a few Republicans strongly objected to the passing of the new bill as the 'equality act' allegedly puts 'women's rights in sports and other sectors under direct threat'.

All that you need to know

Another claim in the debate on the floor was that the new bill is 'being imposed on America and that the new government wants to force their beliefs on the rest', alleged Republican Chip Roy. According to the reports by The Guardian, Democratic representative Marie Newman of Illinois, who has a trans daughter said that without this act, the nation ‘will never live up’ to its principles of freedom and equality. She voted yes on the Equality Act for Evie Newman, her daughter, who she terms as the ‘strongest and the bravest person’ she knows.

The Bill that is aimed at ending the indiscrimination against the LGBTQ+ is one of the top legislative priorities President Biden wants to pass in the first 100 days of his governance. Rep. David Cicilline who introduced the measure in the House said "If the Equality Act becomes law, then it would ensure that LGBTQ+ Americans live free of discrimination. Every citizen in the US deserves respect and dignity," he stressed.

US President Joe Biden has already said that he would sign the Equality Act if it can make it through the Senate. He said that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Also, he added that this bill represents a ‘critical step’ in ensuring that the Ameircans live up to the foundational values of equality and freedom for everyone.

A similar version of the bill made it to the House in May 2019, where eight Republicans voted for it. However, it never reached the Senate due to a lack of votes. Now, there is a 50-50 split for votes between the ruling Democrats and the Republicans, and Vice President Kamala Harris is in a 'tiebreaking role'. She would require at least 10 Republican votes with all Democrats 'for the bill', to get it approved in the Senate.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)