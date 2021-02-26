Latest News: India-Pakistan Ceasefire Pact 'positive Step'; US Bombs Facilities In Syria

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Pact Is 'Positive Step Towards Greater Peace & Stability': US

The United States has welcomed the joint statement of India and Pakistan to strictly observe all agreements on a ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors, and called it a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia. At her daily news conference on February 25, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said that the Biden administration remains closely engaged with a range of leaders and officials in the region, including those in Pakistan.

Psaki said, "The United States welcomes the joint statement between India and Pakistan that the two countries have agreed to maintain strict observance of a ceasefire along the Line of Control starting on February 25th."

"This is a positive step towards greater peace and stability in South Asia which is in our shared interest and we encourage both countries to keep building upon this progress," she added.

US Bombs Facilities In Syria Used By Iran-back Terrorists

The United States launched airstrikes in Syria on Thursday, targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed terror groups. The Pentagon said the strikes were in retaliation for a rocket attack in Iraq earlier this month that killed one civilian contractor and wounded a U.S. service member and other coalition troops.

The airstrike was the first military action undertaken by the Biden administration, which in its first weeks has emphasized its intent to put more focus on the challenges posed by China, even as Mideast threats persist. “This proportionate military response was conducted together with diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners,” the Pentagon's chief spokesman, John Kirby, said in announcing the strikes.

Bharat Bandh: Commercial Markets To Remain Shut; Traders Protest Against Fuel Prices, GST

On Friday, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have called for a day-long nationwide strike against the Goods and Services Tax (GST), fuel price hike, E-Way bill. All commercial markets are to remain shut. The traders across the country are demanding an assessment of the provisions of the GST regime.

In a statement, CAIT said that over 8 crore traders belonging to more than 40,000 trade associations across the country will witness the 'Bharat Vyapar Bandh' to protest against some of the 'distorted amendments' made recently in the GST rules.The CAIT has announced that all commercial markets across the country will remain closed on February 26.

India's Covid Vaccine Proposal Draws Support From 115 MPs Of European Parliament

Hundred and fifteen members of European Parliament have backed India’s proposal to waive provisions of Agreement on Trade-Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) at the World Trade Organisation (WTO). The proposal, drafted jointly by India and South Africa in October last year, seeks a waiver on the intellectual property rights regime in a bid to facilitate access to medicines by more countries. As a health crisis continues to threaten the world, New Delhi has called for cost-effective universal solutions which could only be made possible with collective research and efforts.

Delhi Police Refutes AAP's Claim That Delhi CM Kejriwal's Z-Plus Security Has Been Removed

The Delhi Police on Thursday informed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Z-plus security will remain unchanged and refuted media reports that claimed the AAP chief's security has been reduced. "The security cover provided to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remains unchanged. There has been no reduction in the number of security personnel provided to him," ANI quoted Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal as saying.

