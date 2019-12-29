US: Woman Converts Food Truck Into Mobile Shower Unit For Homeless

A woman turned a mobile food truck into a shower truck known as ''Shower Power Mobile Shower Unit'' for homeless. According to an international media outlet, the vehicle, complete with a new paint job of blue bubbles, includes a privacy door, hot and cold water, body soap, shampoo, a sink and a mirror. Teresa Renkenberger with Flowood Realtor started making the unit available with free hot showers for homeless in downtown Jackson with a hope to increase the frequency and travel to other areas as well.

While talking to an international media outlet, Renkenberger said that the city's downtown sheltered homeless population is between 800-900 and her role as a Realtor allows her to better understand those without homes. She also said that she has never been involved in any kind of organised effort to help the homeless before getting the mobile shower off the ground. However, she has always offered something to eat and a bottle of water if she came across any of them at a stop sign. She further told the media outlet that Benny Flowers, who is homeless, gave her the inspiration for the mobile shower roughly two years ago.

In the official site of Shower Power, Renkenberger described, “After spending a lot of time with a homeless person who became my friend, I asked: 'Benny, how long has it been since you've had a shower?' His response: 'A year, Ms Teresa.' When I left Benny that day, my mind was racing. Walking up the steps to our house, the idea hit me of the need for a mobile shower unit! So the process started right away. She further added, “I went back a few days later to visit Benny and told him my idea. He was so happy. He said, 'More than food, I need a shower'”. She added, “That visits to shelters don't always mean access to a shower. Everything was quick. I had the idea, bought a used truck and needed someone to build the showers”.

Laundry truck for those in need

Renkenberger at her shower truck provides towels and hygiene items. The shower limit is 15 minutes if there is a line, and otherwise, there is no time limit. With providing the homeless with a hot shower, Renkenberger also reportedly said that she plans on getting another truck with washers and dryers. She further also plans on providing them with haircuts. She told the media outlet that she wants to have people who can direct the homeless where they need to be to get on with their life. Further adding, that she aims to do what she can to help them.

