Video Of Former Wrestler Ric Flair Learning To Ice Skate Wins Hearts

Former professional wrestling manager Ric Flair is winning hearts on social media after he decided to learn how to ice skate despite his recent ailments. A video is now going viral on social media that shows Flair giving his best to learn ice skating. The retired pro wrestler can be seen trying his best and giving it another go despite falling on the frozen water. Flair has made remarkable improvements since he was put on life support two years ago.

Ric Flair learning how to ice skate

Flair was placed in a medically-induced coma for 12 days after a medical emergency in 2017. Flair had to undergo a surgery to remove an obstructive piece of his bowel, which led to various complications, Flair was subsequently treated for kidney failure and congestive heart failure, with doctors giving him a pacemaker. Flair then went through a rehabilitation program to learn how to walk. Doctors have said that Flair is now clear to do anything.

After the clearance from the doctors, one would think that Flair would be taking it easy after the multiple health scares over recent years, but he surprised everyone after the video of him learning how to ice skate went viral. Netizens are loving the video as the sheer dedication and commitment from Flair is enough to win hearts on social media. The video is being widely shared and has garnered more than 1,00,000 views on Instagram.

Flair is one of the greatest wrestlers of his time with a career span of over 40 years. Flair was associated with World Championship Wrestling (WCW), World Wrestling Federation (WWF, later WWE) and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). Flair was given the Wrestler of the Year award a record 14 times while WWE officially recognises him as a 16-time world champion. Flair has made multiple television appearances and the most noted one being his 1996 appearance with WCW wrestlers in an episode of Baywatch as himself.

