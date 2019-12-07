US Woman Pulls Gun On McDonald's Workers For Giving Ketchup Instead Of Jelly

In a bizarre incident, a woman from the US' Tennesse pointed a gun at the employees of McDonald's as they gave her ketchup while she asked for a jelly. The apparent condiment mix up led to a police complaint against her after the outlet workers' reported the incident to the police. The woman named Asia Vester, 20, was arrested on December 3 and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon. Three employees at a McDonald’s in Memphis, Tennessee told police that Vester ordered in the drive-thru line and was upset over her order after which she threatened the attack.

Illegal possession of gun

According to a Memphis police affidavit, she began arguing with employees at the restaurant before brandishing a gun, which she pointed at three workers before driving away. The workers further explained the police that at the Memphis McDonald’s restaurant, red packets are used to serve ketchup and purple packets contain jelly. It is still unclear if Vester placed the right order. She was identified via the surveillance video caught on the outlet's CCTV. Since Vester is under 21 years, it is illegal for her to possess a gun. As per the rules, Concealed Carry is legal with a license or permit in Tennessee, but the minimum age is 21. She is reportedly out of jail on bond and is set to appear in court next Wednesday.

McDonald's customer arrested for punching workers

In another violent incident related to McDonald's, a man from Utah allegedly assaulted multiple McDonald’s workers last month after claiming they spoilt his order. He faced charges of burglary and two counts of assault and was arrested after the employees' filed a report against him. The incident took place on November 7 at a McDonald’s inside a Walmart in Layton, Utah. After leaving with his food, Victor Jimmy Castro allegedly returned to the restaurant and forced his way behind the counter, punching two employees.

