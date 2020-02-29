US: Cincinnati Church Pays Off $46.5 Million In Medical Debt For Over 45k Families

A tri-state church in Cincinnati reportedly announced that it is paying off the medical debt of more than 45,000 families worth $46.5 million. Crossroads church would take care of the debts for the people in Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana as per reports.

According to the reports, the church collaborated with the RIP Medical Debt, a medical debt relief non-profit based out of New York who would hand the people update about the debt relief in bright yellow envelopes. It is by far the largest amount of debt eliminated in the non-profit organization’s history.

According to the media reports, Pastor Tome told his congregation that it was the Church’s once in a lifetime opportunity to multiply their impact. He said that the significance of the churches was best when they were a real blessing to the community. He further emphasized that the masses were not there just for the Sunday meeting but much beyond.

Pastor Tome further informed the crowd that they would get a letter that would read congratulations the debt has been paid off and God hadn’t forgotten about them. The pastor also read one of the letters received by a family after their debt was taken care of by the church.

Enclosed in bright yellow envelope

The content of the letter was read by the pastor which were on the lines that the family received the letter in their mail enclosed in a bright yellow envelope. They tried to throw it away, confirmed media reports. However, when they read that their medical debt was paid off, they were shocked and decided to read further. The reports suggested that the family then got emotional since they had been struggling with their credits and appreciated the gesture so much.

The crossroads church has reportedly pulled out 41,233 households in Ohio from mounting debt of approximately $42.8 million. It has also abolished $1.9 million debt for 2,974 households in Kentucky, 503 Tennessee households for $1.5 million and 136 households in Indiana got a relieved of $200,000 debt, as per reports.

