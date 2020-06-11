Adventurous Video Shows Pilot Landing Plane Amid Dense Forest, Elon Musk Goes 'wow'

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is very active on social media which makes him one of the most popular people on the internet. The CEO of the world's first private company to send astronauts into space recently took to his Twitter handle to comment on a video, that apparently left him flabbergasted. The post that impressed Musk is a video of a private aircraft making a hard landing into the bushes of what appears to be a thick jungle.

Musk impressed

In the video, a pilot can be seen making a sharp turn and then descending his plane into the bushes before landing it on a kachha road (unpaved road). The video has garnered more than 1.3 million views and over 55,000 likes since it was shared on social media 14 hours ago. Elon Musk commented on the video writing, "wow", which itself was enough to confirm that the tech-savvy entrepreneur has been impressed by the amazing landing skills of the pilot.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2020

And when it's Elon Musk involved, netizens just can't ignore the post and as expected they flooded it with jokes and memes within no time. The landing was on such a bad road that one user commented, "It mush be the surface of Mars." Another user wrote, "Mountains and horizon help guide the pilot. Just incredible." Some people also asked for an update on Boca Chica, where SpaceX Starship launch vehicle is being developed.

I’ve made some short field grass landings myself, but this is ridiculous ! — Scott Wainner (@scottwww) June 10, 2020

That’s impressive compared to landing 30 ton rocket on a boat. pic.twitter.com/e18XjOyomE — Svein Sund (@sundsvein) June 10, 2020

That man has obviously done some smuggling in his day. — Demon O'Clock (@DemonOClock) June 10, 2020

That's what I said when I saw the CyberTruck truck! — Wreckonize TesLaW SloWDoWnAndMoVeOVer (@SWreckonize) June 10, 2020

Update on Boca? What's coming next? — CLΞM 🚀 (@CMoiClem_) June 10, 2020

Any updates on Boca Chica? — Olena Muliarchuk (@olenamuliarchuk) June 10, 2020

