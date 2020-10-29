'Vile': Former Trump Aide Slams President's Campaign As 'self-serving Branding Exercise'

A former Trump campaign official Jessica Denson has slammed the president's re-election effort saying that his team is working against free speech and democracy. Denson, while speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper, said that Trump and his team are not working for free speech and democracy, but are working against it. Denson, who was a member of Trump's team during his 2016 election bid, recently endorsed his opponent Joe Biden in an advertisement for 'Republican Voters Against Trump', where she dubs the president's campaign as "vile, self-serving branding exercise for one man and his family".

'Enemy of free speech'

Denson, who has filed multiple lawsuits against the Trump campaign for allegedly violating her First Amendment Right by cramping her with non-disclosure agreements, accused the Republican president of being an enemy of free speech saying that she has been pursued by his campaign for three years just because she spoke her mind. Denson said the NDAs are very dangerous, adding "We are in a very dangerous time in our country and we need all hands on deck to confront the oppression and the lies that are coming out of who is supposed to be the leader of the free world on a daily basis".

When asked why she decided to work for Donald Trump in the first place, Denson said that she was brainwashed by the Conservative media into thinking that Democrats were really dangerous and she thought Trump was gonna be a fighter for the American people. "Father forgive me, I believed him in his con that he was going to put his own interests aside and be a public servant for this country," Denson said during the interview.

Trump is currently seeking a second term in the office and on November 3 people of the United States will give the final verdict on that and decide if the president deserves to remain in the White House for the next four years. Trump and his deputy Mike Pence have former vice-president Joe Biden and Indian-American California Senator Kamala Harris as their opponent. After the November 3 voting, it may take a week to confirm the winner because of the massive use of mail-in-voting by voters this time around due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Electoral College will cast their vote on December 14 and the Congress will count them on January 6 before the new president is inaugurated on January 20.

